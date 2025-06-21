Police nab £420k drugs haul in Dungannon - two men arrested

Police nabbed the haul on Gorestown Road, which starts in Dungannon then winds into the countryside. Image: Google

Police have scooped a haul of Class A drugs with a street value of £420,000, detectives have said.

The PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch uncovered the suspected drugs on Friday evening (20th) during a search of a house on Gorestown Road, which starts on the outskirts of the Co Tyrone town before winding far into the countryside.

Said Detective Inspector Stickland: “Shortly after 5.20pm on Friday, a search was conducted at a property in the Gorestown Road area of Dungannon under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

"During the proactive policing operation, a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs with an estimated street value of approximately £420,000 were seized.

"The drugs, as well as a sum of money and drugs paraphernalia, have been taken away for further forensic examinations.”

The officer added that two men, one aged 39 and the other 24 years old, were arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs-related offences. Both are still in police custody at this time.

He added: “Our officers will continue to protect communities from the harm of illegal drugs.

“As a result of this excellent police work, a large quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets. “Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit information online using the non-emergency form Make A Report.”