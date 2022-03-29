Police name murder victim as more time to question suspects granted

A murder investigation was launched after police received a report of suspicious activity around 6am.

Two men, aged 32 and 68, were arrested on suspicion of murder around one hour later when police officers stopped a car in the Clonmore Green area of the Rathcoole estate.

Police were on Tuesday night granted a further 30 hours to detain the pair for questioning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene at the Derrycoole Way area of Rathcoole, Co. Antrim, after police arrested two murder suspects on Monday morning. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Wednesday.

Mr Reynolds lived in Rathcoole and was well-known as a supporter of both Rangers and Leeds United.

In a tribute posted on Facebook, one of his friends said: “RIP Fobby mate. It was an honour to have known you pal.”

One Rathcoole resident posted the message: “Sending condolences to the family of Roy ‘Fobby’ Reynolds. On behalf of all his neighbours.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 244 of March 28, 2022.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.