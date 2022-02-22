Police news: Man arrested over suspected drugs find

Police

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving-related offences, including driving with excess alcohol in breath and driving with no insurance, as well as drug-related offences.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of resisting police and assault on police.

The arrest was made when officers responded to a call shortly before 11:10pm expressing concern about a vehicle that had left commercial premises in the Pennyburn Industrial Estate area. Officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle a short time later in the Glenshane Road area. A search of the vehicle recovered a quantity of suspected Class B drugs.

During a follow-up search at a property in the area, officers seized a further quantity of suspected Class B and Class C drugs. In total, officers seized suspected drugs with a street value of approximately £2,000.

Inspector Yvonne McManus said: “Thanks to a report made to us, our officers were able to respond quickly. Drugs have no place in our city and those involved can expect to feel the full force of the law.”

