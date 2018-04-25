Police officer attempted murder probe: man released unconditionally

A 49-year-old man arrested yesterday by detectives investigating the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer in Londonderry has been released unconditionally.

A viable Under Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device (UVIED) was discovered at the home of the officer in the Ardanlee area of the city on February 22, 2017.

The man was arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch in the Creggan area under the Terrorism Act. He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by police. He is the fifth person to be arrested to date.

A PSNI spokesperson said people arrested under The Terrorism Act must be charged, released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service or released unconditionally – bail is not permitted under this legislation.