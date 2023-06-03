News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

Police officer injured in attack with petrol bombs, paint cans and masonry

A police officer was injured and a police vehicle has been damaged during a security alert in Londonderry.
By Cillian Sherlock, PA
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 17:20 BST- 1 min read

Petrol bombs, paint cans and pieces of masonry were thrown at officers as they responded to a security alert on the Aileach Road on Friday evening, police said. As officers attended the scene to examine a suspicious object, police said they "came under sustained attack from a large group of youths".

Chief Inspector Moyne said: "One officer was injured, but remained on duty. A number of police vehicles were also damaged during the senseless disorder." Ammunition technical officers attended and assessed the object which has been removed for further examination.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cordons that were in place on the Aileach Road have also now been lifted. The police investigation is under way.

Police officer injured in attack with petrol bombs, paint cans and masonryPolice officer injured in attack with petrol bombs, paint cans and masonry
Police officer injured in attack with petrol bombs, paint cans and masonry