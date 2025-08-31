Police officer is punched and three vehicles are damaged after officers are called to a fight in Strabane

The incident happened in the Railway Street area of Strabane, but police have not given the exact location. Image: Google Streetview

​An officer was punched and three PSNI vehicles damaged after police responded to a fight involving a number of men in Co Tyrone .

Detectives are appealing for information over the incident in the Railway Street area of Strabane at around 2am on Sunday .

The Police Service of Northern Ireland issued as statement in which they said that officers had attended an altercation between a number of men.

It added: "While attempting to break up the fight, an officer was punched to the arm.

"One man was arrested on suspicion of common assault, assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

"He remains in custody at this time, and inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the altercation are ongoing.”

The PSNI statement also said: "When officers returned to their vehicles, they found that two had a wing mirror damaged, while a third had its number plate removed and a dent to the boot.

"One of the vehicles has had to be withdrawn while the damage is repaired, meaning one less vehicle on our roads serving the public."

The statement from police then appealed for information about the fight and the damage and gave details on how that can be shared.