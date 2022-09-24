Police officers avoid injury, vehicles damaged and man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after attempts to evade arrest by fleeing in a tractor
Three police vehicles have been substantially damaged during an incident in Fivemiletown in the early hours of Saturday, 24th September.
By Michael Cousins
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 1:46 pm
Updated
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 2:04 pm
Officers investigating a report of a drink driver in Fivemiletown attended an address in the Tattenabuddagh Lane area just after midnight as part of their enquiries.
While at the address, a man in his 20s tried to evade police in a tractor. He rammed three police vehicles causing extensive damage to all three vehicles. Attending officers narrowly avoided injury in the incident.
The driver aged 25 was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at this time.
