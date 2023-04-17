Police officers who shared images from scenes of sudden deaths to be prosecuted

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) confirmed today that the pair are to be prosecuted for alleged misconduct in public office following the consideration of the evidence submitted by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland.

One of the officers has already been dismissed from the PSNI, while the other is suspended from duty.

The prosecutions relate to numerous incidents including the alleged sharing of imagery taken at the scenes of sudden deaths.

The PPS has decided to prosecute two officers after a Police Ombudsman's report

There has already been a decision to prosecute one individual for three counts of improper use of a public electronic communications network.

Following the submission of a separate file by the PSNI, the individual is being prosecuted in connection with the alleged sharing of imagery captured at the scenes of sudden deaths.

The case is already before the courts and is next listed at Newtownards Magistrates Court on May 2.

The PPS said they have informed the four families connected to one or both investigations after the death of a loved one in sudden circumstances of their decisions.

Lawyer Pádraig Ó Muirigh who represents two of the families said: "Our clients welcome the decision by the PPS to prosecute two police officers in relation to this matter.

“The families concerned have been very frustrated at the delay in arriving to this point. There will be huge public interest in these cases and I think the families and the wider public will expect these matters to be progressed as speedily as possible through the justice system.”

PPS assistant director Martin Hardy said they will continue to engage with the families involved as the two separate prosecutions progress.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The criminal investigation is being carried out by the Police Ombudsman.