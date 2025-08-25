Police officially name 84-year-old Newcastle murder victim and pledge 'we will be relentless' in cracking case

An image of Sean Small, released tonight by the PSNI

The PSNI have officially confirmed the identity of the man murdered in Newcastle.

He was 84-year-old Sean Small, who lived in the town.

He had been sentenced to three years in jail in 2022 after being convicted of sexual activity with a child and sexual assault by penetration; the offences involved a teenage girl, and took place from 2016 to 2018.

He was also convicted of inappropriately touching a person described in court as a “vulnerable” adult.

Tonight, the PSNI said a cordon remains in place at the Slievenabrock Avenue address as enquiries are conducted, with police patrols stepped up in the area.

Chief Inspector Adam Ruston of Newry Mourne and Down said in a statement: “I know that the local community will be in shock today following the news of this older man’s death.

"Waking up to this news is sure to have caused distress that this has happened in such a close-knit residential area of Newcastle.

“However, I want to provide reassurance that we are working at pace to investigate the circumstances of this murder and we will be relentless in our pursuit of the perpetrators and in securing justice.

“Locals and visitors to Newcastle over this bank holiday and later in the week will notice more of our officers on the ground and on patrol as we work on this investigation and to provide the community with the reassurance and support of police presence.”

Meanwhile, Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman of the Major Investigation Team updated on the investigation: “We received a report at around 10.30pm on Sunday, August 24, that a man in his 80s had been found dead outside a property in the Slievenabrock Avenue area. Our thoughts are with the family of the victim.

“I encourage people not to speculate and allow our officers the time and space to carry out their investigation.

“While enquiries are at a very early stage, we need the help of the public to come forward with any information.

“If you have photos or footage of this area or the wider Tullybrannigan and Bryansford Road areas, please share these with police through the Major Incident Public Portal.”

This can be accessed at mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U19-PO1