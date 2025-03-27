Police Ombudsman investigated 19 cases of abuse of position for sexual purposes

The PSNI said all of the recommendations in the report are already either in place or are currently being progressed

​Nineteen investigations into cases of abuse of position for sexual purposes by police in Northern Ireland were being carried out by the police ombudsman at the time of an inspection last year.

Chief inspector of criminal justice Jacqui Durkin said the total was the highest to date in her report examining how the Office of the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (OPONI) handles and investigates abuse of position allegations involving PSNI officers and staff.

The watchdog report raises concerns over delays in case progression as well as how abuse of position cases are defined and has made a number of recommendations.

The chief inspector has also called on the Department of Justice to expedite a legislative amendment to ensure swifter disciplinary action can be taken by the PSNI.

Ms Durkin said: “When a person entrusted with the powers of a police officer or a civilian member of staff employed by the PSNI abuses their position or authority for their own or someone else's gain or disadvantage, it not only harms victims, it damages confidence in policing and lets us all down.

“Abuse of position can occur in many ways, from unlawfully using a police computer, accessing police records or the misuse of a police-issue mobile phone or device, to situations where someone abuses their position or authority for financial gain or a sexual purpose. It is a form of corruption.

“We sometimes think of police corruption as horrific, high-profile crimes that happen elsewhere, but as recent court convictions have proven, it happens here in our community.

“In July 2024, the OPONI had 19 active investigations into cases of abuse of position for sexual purposes – the highest number of such cases to date.”

She added: “When abuse of position occurs, no matter what shape it takes, complaints and referrals require a robust response, including independent, effective investigation and timely appropriate outcomes, to maintain public trust and confidence in the PSNI and to act as a deterrent to others.”

The report identified areas for improvement and made five strategic and six operational recommendations.

Inspectors found the OPONI did not have a definition of abuse of position in place. This meant victims' complaints and concerns which were referred for investigation, were not specifically identified as abuse of position cases, making monitoring difficult.

As a result, opportunities for the OPONI to learn from their response and handling of these cases, identify areas where improvements in policing were needed and to increase public awareness of abuse of position allegations and offences and their subsequent investigation, were being missed, the report said.

“Inspectors recommend that in the next six months a definition of abuse of position should be developed by the OPONI together with an abuse of position strategy which includes monitoring outcomes and a timeframe for delivery,” said Ms Durkin.

She also said that inspection fieldwork found vacancies at investigating officer level in the OPONI, which were also contributing to delays in case progression.

Between April 2019 and March 2024, it took on average 510 calendar days for the OPONI to investigate malpractice complaint cases including abuse of position for a sexual purpose and submit a case to the PPS with a recommendation to prosecute, or 397 days for a “no prosecution” recommendation to be made.

Inspectors recommended the development of a workforce strategy, action plan and associated delivery timeframe to determine current staffing requirements and effectively plan to meet future staffing needs.

The inspection also revealed a disparity in the data provided by the PSNI's Professional Standards Department and the OPONI, on the number of abuse of position for a sexual purposes cases referred by the chief constable to the ombudsman for investigation.

From January 2022 to July 2024, the OPONI identified seven alleged victims of abuse of position for a sexual purposes that were known to the police, but had not been referred.

Ms Durkin said: “While all of these victims now formed part of the police ombudsman's investigations, we have recommended the PSNI's Professional Standards Department work with the OPONI over the next three months to establish if additional training is needed for police officers regarding abuse of position for a sexual purpose, or, if a lack of clarity around case referral or recording was contributing to this inconsistency.

“Inspectors also recommended the PSNI should review and amend its guidance for staff on maintaining professional boundaries between the police and members of the public, so all cases of abuse of position for a sexual purpose will be referred by them to the OPONI and recent learning in this area is captured.”

Responding to the report, PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said all of its recommendations are already either in place or are currently being progressed.

He said: “The abuse of position by a serving police officer or staff member is totally unacceptable, it is not and will not be tolerated.