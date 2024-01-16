The Police Ombudsman of Northern (PONI) said that at the start of November 2022, it arrested an officer on suspicion of committing the offence of misconduct in public office by allegedly abusing his position for sexual purposes; making unauthorised access to PSNI computer systems and paying for sexual services. However the PONI now says he has been totally exonerated.Asked why it had been necessary to arrest the serving officer, PONI said it was due to the seriousness of the claims."After receiving the referral from the Chief Constable in October 2022, it took six months for us to complete our enquiries and prepare a file for the Public Prosecution Service (PPS),” it said. “The file was sent in April last year, and the PPS direction was received two weeks later."We informed the officer quickly thereafter that he would not be prosecuted and that we would be making no disciplinary recommendations. We also made representations to the PSNI which resulted in the officer being cleared to resume normal duties in May last year."The decision to arrest was necessary given the gravity of the allegations and the need to obtain evidence at the earliest opportunity. It allowed us to conduct our enquiries in a timely and appropriate manner and resulted in the officer’s exoneration at the earliest opportunity."PONI said a report will now be prepared for the Chief Constable, the Policing Board, and the Department of Justice.The News Letter asked the PSNI if it was concerned that one of its officers had been treated in such a manner.Deputy Chief Constable Chris Todd responded that it was right that the allegation was investigated thoroughly.“We welcome the outcome of this process,” he told the News Letter. “As a Police Service, we operate within a strict framework of accountability and, when an allegation is made involving one of our officers, it is right and proper that it is thoroughly investigated," he said.