Officers were on mobile patrol in Drumellan estate in Craigavon shortly after 8.30pm when attention was drawn to a man’s suspicious behaviour.

When he noticed the police vehicle, the man started to run off in the direction of the path between Drumellan Mews and Dicksons Wood.

Following on foot, officers managed to detain the man and he was found to be carrying a handgun and ammunition.

The incident occurred last night in the Drumellan estate in Craigavon