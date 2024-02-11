All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Police on mobile patrol arrest man found to be carrying handgun and ammunition

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man following the seizure of a handgun and ammunition on Saturday.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 11th Feb 2024, 15:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were on mobile patrol in Drumellan estate in Craigavon shortly after 8.30pm when attention was drawn to a man’s suspicious behaviour.

When he noticed the police vehicle, the man started to run off in the direction of the path between Drumellan Mews and Dicksons Wood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following on foot, officers managed to detain the man and he was found to be carrying a handgun and ammunition.

The incident occurred last night in the Drumellan estate in CraigavonThe incident occurred last night in the Drumellan estate in Craigavon
The incident occurred last night in the Drumellan estate in Craigavon

Arrested on suspicion of a possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, he remains in police custody at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference 1498 10/02/24. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/