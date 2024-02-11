Police on mobile patrol arrest man found to be carrying handgun and ammunition
Officers were on mobile patrol in Drumellan estate in Craigavon shortly after 8.30pm when attention was drawn to a man’s suspicious behaviour.
When he noticed the police vehicle, the man started to run off in the direction of the path between Drumellan Mews and Dicksons Wood.
Following on foot, officers managed to detain the man and he was found to be carrying a handgun and ammunition.
Arrested on suspicion of a possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, he remains in police custody at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference 1498 10/02/24. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/