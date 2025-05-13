Police patrol makes drug-and-firearms bust after becoming suspicious of two people sitting in a car

Police have found a firearm and drugs after becoming suspicious of a man and a woman sitting in a car.

The man is aged 52, and the woman 47.

Their vehicle was searched in the Doury Road area of northern Ballymena on Monday night.

The PSNI said in a statement: “Shortly after 11.20pm, officers on duty observed a vehicle parked in an entry way with its lights off, so they initiated a conversation with the driver.

“The male driver became evasive with officers, which prompted them to conduct a vehicle search. This search resulted in a quantity of a suspected Class A drug being located.

“The man was arrested for being in the possession of a Class A drug and with the intent to supply.

“A woman accompanying the man was also arrested at the scene for being concerned in the supply of a suspected Class A drug.

“A further search of two properties were later conducted, with a firearm, a significant amount of cash and paraphernalia associated with drug dealing being located in the Prospect Grove area of the town.

“At this time, both individuals remain in custody, assisting officers with their enquiries.

“This vehicle search, arrest and recovery of drugs forms part of Op Dealbreaker, a commitment made by the PSNI to protect our community from drug suppliers, enabling us to actively pursue those involved in drugs criminality.

“I would ask if anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”