Police pledge to take action over attacks on journalists in Londonderry following dissident parade

Republican youths with petrol bombs at the annual 1916 Easter Rising parade in the Creggan area of Londonderry. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton described the disorder – which took place following a parade by dissident republicans in the Creggan area – as “disappointing and extremely unnecessary”.

As a police helicopter circled overhead, several young people wearing masks were seen carrying petrol bombs and lumps of masonry before members of the media came under attack.

There have been no reports of any serious injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on Tuesday, ACC Singleton said: “This has been a really busy Easter for the Police Service with close to 80 parades taking place across the country.

"As well as families celebrating Easter, we’ve also had tens of thousands of people commemorating events over the weekend from all traditions – the vast majority peacefully, respectfully and lawfully.

"I want to put on record my thanks to these event organisers and participants who have worked with us helping to keep people safe.

“What we saw unfold in Creggan on Easter Monday, in particular the attacks on journalists, was extremely disappointing and completely unnecessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are supporting those affected and have commenced an investigation with a view to bringing those responsible to justice.”

The event, organised by the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee, started in the Central Drive area before making its way to the City Cemetery.

ACC Singleton said those involved in the disorder were an “unrepresentative, small minority who remain intent on causing violence and disorder and who will exploit local young people in the process”.

He added: “Moving forward, we’ll continue to focus on delivering policing with the community in Creggan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We welcome the broad condemnation of these events, and we are grateful for the wide support we’ve had from across the community since yesterday."

DUP MLA Gary Middleton described the scenes as “disgraceful”.

The Foyle representative said: “The aim of those who took part in the parade was to try and lure the PSNI into the area to attack them.

"The PSNI advised myself and other elected representatives that they would be taking an ‘evidence gathering’ approach – to try and uphold law and order, but also to ensure they had the best chance to catch those responsible if they break the law".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sian Mulholland MLA, Alliance spokesperson for Children and Young People, expressed deep concern at the disorder, and said the involvement of children is a "form of child exploitation".