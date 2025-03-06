Police praise courage of human trafficking victims who spoke out against vile Belfast pimp who trapped them in prostitution

Deborah Hanna, mother of trafficking victim Caitlin Hanna who died aged 21, pictured in her Belfast home with a photo of her daughter Carlin Hanna. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The PSNI have praised the courage of vulnerable women who spoke out against the vile pimp who trapped them in a mire of drugs and prostitution.

The four young women were exploited by 61-year-old Derek Brown, who kept them controlled by supplying them with Class A drugs in return for their meeting sex buyers in the Belfast area.

Some saw him a a father figure, it was stated, while he manipulated them through drugs – and even engaged in sex acts with the young women himself.

But as a result of them speaking out, Brown was today (6th) sentenced to six years for human trafficking, controlling prostitution, sexual assault, and drugs-related offences.

Said Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly: “Our investigation found vulnerable young women, who were regularly reported missing, being repeatedly located in Brown’s home. They were found under the influence of drugs.

“Brown was suspected of exploiting four young women; he himself also engaged in sexual acts with the women.”

DI Miskelly said that due to Brown’s control and manipulation, the young women were initially unwilling to give statements to police – but that changed after one of them, Caitlin Hanna, suffered a fatal overdose.

“The courage of the young women who have spoken up is truly inspirational, and in stark contrast to the appalling actions of Derek Brown,” the officer added.

The first step for anyone who is being abused is to speak to the police, DI Miskelly stated, while asking the public to “be mindful of the tell-tale signs of human trafficking”.