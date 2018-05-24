Police probe after video of assault on schoolboy shared widely on Snapchat

A video of a schoolboy in school uniform being beaten up, and which has been shared widely on social media, is being probed by the PSNI.

This morning police appealed for information after the video of the assault, thought to have happened in Portadown, was shared on social media.

Inspector Leslie Badger said: “We have received a report of a video on social media of a young male in a school uniform being assaulted by another male. The video has been shared on social media this morning.

“Our officers are working hard to identify those involved and we believe this assault occurred in the Portadown area in recent days.

“I am appealing for the injured boy, or anyone who witnessed an assault in the Portadown area in recent days to contact officers in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 233 24/05/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

According to PSNI Craigavon’s Facebook page, they are aware of the Snapchat video and said: “Someone had the foresight to screen record, meaning it wasn’t lost.

If you see something illegal on Snapchat, that’s the best way of gathering actual usable evidence.

“I’ve seen a lot of comments on one thread more concerned about sharing it than reporting it to ourselves which is, frankly, disgusting.

“We’re looking into the incident and will update further in due course.”