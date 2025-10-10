Police probe fire and graffiti at house in Belfast - door damaged by fire, graffiti sprayed on the front window
The incident at a property on Upper Glenfarne Street off the Shankill Road was reported at around 8.45pm on Thursday night .
The front door was damaged by fire, while graffiti was also sprayed on the front window.
A police spokesperson appealed for any witnesses or information about the report to come forward.
"We received a report at around 8.45pm on Thursday , 9th October of a small fire at a property in the Upper Glenfarne Street area," they said.
"Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.
"The front door was damaged, with graffiti also identified on the front window of the property, which was vacant at the time of the incident.
"The fire is being treated as deliberate and our inquiries are ongoing.
"We would appeal to anyone who might have any information to contact us on the 101 number, quoting reference 1436 of 09/10/25."
West Belfast People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said he was "saddened and appalled" by the incident.
"There is absolutely no place for racist intimidation and violence in our society," he said.