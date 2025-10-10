Police probe fire and graffiti at house in Belfast - door damaged by fire, graffiti sprayed on the front window

Police are investigating whether a fire and graffiti attack on a vacant house in the Shankill area of west Belfast was racially motivated

Police are probing a report of a fire and graffiti at a house in Belfast.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident at a property on Upper Glenfarne Street off the Shankill Road was reported at around 8.45pm on Thursday night .

The front door was damaged by fire, while graffiti was also sprayed on the front window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson appealed for any witnesses or information about the report to come forward.

"We received a report at around 8.45pm on Thursday , 9th October of a small fire at a property in the Upper Glenfarne Street area," they said.

"Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.

"The front door was damaged, with graffiti also identified on the front window of the property, which was vacant at the time of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fire is being treated as deliberate and our inquiries are ongoing.

"We would appeal to anyone who might have any information to contact us on the 101 number, quoting reference 1436 of 09/10/25."

West Belfast People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said he was "saddened and appalled" by the incident.