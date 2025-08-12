Police probe for information in relation to six post box thefts across Mid and East Antrim
In a statement, the PSNI have said four separate reports have been received in relation to the matter since August 5, with post boxes having either been cut or uprooted from locations in Cullybackey, Glarryford and the Moorfields area.
Inspector McToal said: “We have received a number of reports between the 5th and 11th August, that post boxes located in rural areas across the district have been targeted.
“These are cast iron pedestal pole mounted post boxes that are frequently used by the communities where they are situated in, and substantial damage has been caused where the boxes have been taken each time.
“It’s not clear if these thefts are being driven by collectors seeking valuable historical items, or for the scrap metal value, but local officers are conducting a number of enquiries at this time to ascertain the motive and who is behind these incidents.
“I am appealing to anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 696 of 05/08/25, or online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .
“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”