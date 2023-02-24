It was reported today around 6am that an attempt had been made overnight to gain access to an ATM outside a shop in the Cabragh area of Dungannon.

The shop is in the Ballygawley Road area.

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “It appears that a side door has been forced open with damage also caused to the walls of the ATM structure.

Detectives are investigating an attempted cash machine theft in the Cabragh area of Dungannon

“We are still at the scene with cordons in place and, at this stage, we are awaiting confirmation on if any money was accessed.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between midnight and 3.30am and saw what happened to get in touch. We'd also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage or who noticed any suspicious vehicles in the wider Cabragh area last night to call us on 101.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.