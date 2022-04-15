Police probe into North Antrim UDA: man held after shotgun seized

A man has been arrested after police seized a shotgun, shotgun cartridges and paramilitary-branded paraphernalia from a property in Coleraine.

By Roderick McMurray
Friday, 15th April 2022, 1:14 pm

The 44-year-old was arrested under the Terrorism Act and is being questioned in the Serious Crime Suite of Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

He was held after officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), assisted by officers from the Tactical Support Group, carried out a search of the property on Thursday evening.

Police said the operation was part of ongoing PCTF investigation into suspected violent criminality linked to the North Antrim UDA.

