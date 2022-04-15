Police probe into North Antrim UDA: man held after shotgun seized

The 44-year-old was arrested under the Terrorism Act and is being questioned in the Serious Crime Suite of Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was held after officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), assisted by officers from the Tactical Support Group, carried out a search of the property on Thursday evening.

Police said the operation was part of ongoing PCTF investigation into suspected violent criminality linked to the North Antrim UDA.