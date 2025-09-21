Police probe online reports about an alleged child abduction in Portadown

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 21st Sep 2025, 10:13 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2025, 11:17 BST
A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaultplaceholder image
A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault
Police in Portadown say that they are aware of reports online concerning an alleged attempted child abduction in the West Street area of the town on Saturday, September 20.

Chief Inspector Adam Ruston said the force “take reports of this nature seriously and will thoroughly investigate what information we have available.”

Most Popular

He added: “We are now in the process of evidence gathering to determine exactly what happened, and who was involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers will continue to engage with the community, and we would like to reassure the public at this time, that we do not believe an attempted abduction took place.

“A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody as our enquiries continue.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information that could help with our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1071 20/09/25."

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other footage of the area.”

You can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice