A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault

Police in Portadown say that they are aware of reports online concerning an alleged attempted child abduction in the West Street area of the town on Saturday, September 20.

Chief Inspector Adam Ruston said the force “take reports of this nature seriously and will thoroughly investigate what information we have available.”

He added: “We are now in the process of evidence gathering to determine exactly what happened, and who was involved.

“Officers will continue to engage with the community, and we would like to reassure the public at this time, that we do not believe an attempted abduction took place.

“A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody as our enquiries continue.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information that could help with our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1071 20/09/25."

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other footage of the area.”