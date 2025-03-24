Police probe possible London link to threatening emails sent to nine schools across Northern Ireland

Police are probing a possible London link to threatening emails sent to nine schools across Northern Ireland.

The PSNI said they received reports from three schools in Strabane, three in Ballycastle and three in Enniskillen that they had received a threatening email.

Several of them closed today due to a “security concern” but the PSNI later declared the emails a hoax.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “It is being investigated whether there are any links to similar incidents reported in London earlier this month.”

Nine schools across Northern Ireland were targeted by a threatening email which is thought to be a hoax, police have said. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

In February Staffordshire Police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of sending communication of an indecent or offensive nature.

The arrest happened after schools in in Essex and Hackney in east London received threatening emails, forcing some into lockdown.

Essex Police and the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after being made aware of emails "implying a threat" but they did not believe they posed a credible threat to the schools.

At the start of this month, Schools in Gateshead, Birmingham and Halifax are also reported to have received threatening emails forcing some to close as a precaution.

The PSNI said they were liaising with the Metropolitan Police over today’s emails sent to NI schools.

Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan condemned the disruption, and welcomed what he termed the “speedy response from the PSNI”.

The PSNI said they were investigating the circumstances of the threatening email which was sent to nine schools on Monday, and are “at this time, treating the matter as a hoax”.

They said they received reports from three schools in Strabane, three schools in Ballycastle and three schools in Enniskillen that they had received an email during the early hours of Monday.

Officers were deployed to each of the schools, with the force saying: “Checks have not, at this time, resulted in anything untoward at any of the schools.”

“Based on inquiries and information to date, police are treating this as a hoax,” the PSNI added.

Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said inquiries are continuing.

“We take incidents of this nature very seriously and we understand the concern in the community, not to mention the disruption it has caused in each of the school communities and for students and parents,” she said.

“Thank you to each of the schools for their assistance with our enquiries to date.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we will continue to liaise with each of the schools impacted to provide reassurance.

“We urge everyone, in the meantime, to be vigilant and report anything suspicious to police immediately by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

Mr Givan said in a statement: “I condemn the disruption caused this morning after an email was sent to a number of schools across Northern Ireland.

“I welcome the speedy response from the PSNI who have now assessed the threat and explained to schools they do not need to take any action as a result of this hoax.”

Several of the schools impacted posted messages on social media.

Holy Cross College in Strabane, Co Tyrone said: “Unfortunately the school has had to close today due to a security concern.

“Any children already en route, we would ask that parents make arrangements to collect them.

“We will update you all as soon as possible this morning.”

The same message was posted on the Facebook account of Cross and Passion College in Ballycastle, Co Antrim.

Meanwhile, Erne Integrated College in Co Fermanagh posted: “Due to a security alert this morning, traffic around the school and Erne Integrated Primary is extremely backed up.

“We are open as normal, after the all-clear was given by the PSNI.”

DUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine said it was “particularly reprehensible” to target schools.

She said: “Threats issued against what we believe to be nine schools across Northern Ireland are to be unequivocally condemned.

“Whilst we await more detail as to their credibility, such threats are unacceptable and have no place in our society.

“Targeting schools – places of learning, personal growth, and friendship for young people – is particularly reprehensible.”

Ms Erskine added: “I commend the leadership of the affected schools for their swift and responsible response in prioritising the safety and wellbeing of their pupils and staff.

“Their professionalism and dedication in the face of this situation is testament to their commitment to their school community.

“My thoughts are with all the pupils, parents and staff impacted by this incident and subsequent school closures.

“No child should have their education disrupted in this manner, and no family should have to endure the fear and uncertainty caused by such reckless actions.

“The PSNI must act swiftly to identify the culprit behind this.”

TUV leader and North Antrim MP Jim Allister said on X: “Appalling to see NI schools closed because of a security threat, including Cross & Passion College in Ballycastle in North Antrim.

“I trust the police get on top of this situation quickly and that concerns of parents, staff and pupils can be allayed.”

A spokesperson for the Education Authority said: “We have been working closely with PSNI who have confirmed that the threatening email sent to nine schools in Northern Ireland today is being treated as a hoax.

“PSNI immediately attended each school to engage with staff, and checks have not resulted in anything untoward being identified at any of the schools.

“Police inquiries are continuing, and they will continue to liaise with each of the impacted schools.

“We are very grateful to PSNI for their rapid response to this issue.

“We understand the concern and disruption this has caused for those school communities, and we are also liaising with the schools to provide any support they require at this time.