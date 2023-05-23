Detectives have appealed for information following the attacks in Newtownards on Monday. Detective Sergeant Shivers said: “Shortly before 11:10pm it was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown through a window of a property located in the Bristol Park area. All of the occupants were safely removed from the building and there were no reports of any injuries.

"Shortly before 11:45pm it was reported that a car parked at the Weavers Grange area was petrol bombed. The vehicle was completely destroyed as a result of the incident, as Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire.”

The officer continued: “Enquiries are continuing and at this stage we are investigating a potential link between these incidents and the ongoing feud between rival drug gangs across Ards and North Down.”

