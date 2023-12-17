Police probing possible link between Dunmurry pipe bomb attack and car found burning nearby
Officers and army explosives specialists were tasked to examine the remains of a device, which had partially exploded, in the garden of a house at Sunnymede Park shortly after 11.30pm on Friday.
A police spokesperson said: “A number of people were evacuated from their homes as a precaution while police and Ammunition Technical Officers examined the scene.
“A controlled explosion was carried out on this device at nearby playing fields. It has been recovered for forensic examination.
“Establishing a motive will now form part of the investigation and a link is being explored between a car found burning in The Green area of Dunmurry minutes after the attack.
“The public is thanked for its patience while police worked to make the area safe.”
Police said detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information, and anyone who may have captured any footage in the area on Friday evening.
They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 2052 15/12/23. Information can also be provided online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org