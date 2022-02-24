Police probing ‘sectarian online harassment’ of UUP councillor

Councillor Alan Lewis

Alan Lewis has suffered frequent abuse on social media since being elected to Newry, Mourne and Down Council for Slieve Croob in 2019.

Councillor Lewis said: “I’m no stranger to the odd abusive tweet, text or comment, it unfortunately comes with the territory. This doesn’t mean I should turn a blind eye, my family is concerned.

“I usually keep note of these things but regrettably this time I have had to notify police, following persistent, sectarian online harassment.”

Cllr Lewis added: “Since being elected, there is one individual who has continually specifically focused on me berated, criticised and attempted to libel me, tagging friends, family and colleagues.

“Each time a news article is posted he appears under it, posting vulgar or violent comments.

“The tweets took a more sinister and in my view creepy turn when the person began posting my whereabouts, tweeting that I had been spotted at the gym, in Newcastle or local shop.

“This is obviously very intense and somewhat unnerving.”

Cllr Lewis also received a sectarian death threat in a Christmas card in December 2021, and had his name and sinister graffiti painted on road signs in February 2020.

The graffiti, on the road between Castlewellan and Clough, included a target symbol and the letters ‘IRA’.

Commenting on the latest abuse, Cllr Lewis said: “This morning police arrived at my door at 8am to discuss these tweets. I can confirm that I’ve been forced to officially notify police and can advise that Newry CID are actively investigating.

“I want to thank police for their proactive approach. It is disappointing that as an elected representative I can’t simply get on with the job at hand, instead I’ve to make police reports, and worry about who may be watching or keeping notes on me, it’s very unsettling”.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of improper use of a telecommunications network. Enquiries are continuing.”

