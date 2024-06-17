Police probing 'UVF memorial march' flanked by black-and-white-clad men in east Belfast
and live on Freeview channel 276
The PSNI noted that “at the procession’s height, it is estimated that as many as 1,500 people in plain black trousers, white shirts and ties lined the route”.
Whilst it “passed off without incident… a further review of evidence gathered will now take place”.
It is understood the appearance of the Bobby Storey funeral-style rows of black-and-white-clad men was thought by police to be linked to the UVF.
The 11/1 form for the event on Saturday listed 107 participating bands.
Although it was quite visibly a huge parade, the exact number of bands that turned up on the day is not clear.
The 11/1 stated the parade was being organised by “the 36th (Ulster) Division Memorial Association”, so it is possible some did not realise the connotations attached to the march.
It took place on June 15 – the date when UVF figure Robert ‘Squeak’ Seymour (AKA Bobby Blood) was shot dead in 1988.
The Facebook page ‘The Loyal, East Belfast’ (with over 5,000 subscribers) wrote: “Was a privilege and honour to remember Vol Robert squeak Seymour tonight remembered with Respect, honour, dignity and pride”.
Another Facebook user, who had apparently brought her young daughters to the march, wrote: “What a night at the Squeak Seymour Parade xxx”
Two different YouTube channels – Loyalist East Belfast (2,800 subscribers) and Sixteen90 (1,700 subscribers) – both posted footage of the parade, referring to it respectively as the “Robert (Squeak) Seymour Memorial Parade 2024” and the “Robert Squeak Seymour Memorial Parade”.