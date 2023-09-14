News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Police receive report of 'hate crime' at Co Down Orange Hall after windows damaged

Two windows have been damaged at a Co Down Orange Hall in what the PSNI are classing as a ‘hate crime’.
By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Sep 2023, 07:16 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A post on Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Facebook page says that they received ‘a report of criminal damage at an Orange Hall on the Ballygowan Road near Dromore, Co Down, on Monday 7th August’.

‘It was reported that two windows had been damaged at the property, possibly sometime between 11am and 6pm,” adds the report.

‘This incident is being treated as a hate crime’.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have asked anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call officers in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1518 07/08/23, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

The public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/.