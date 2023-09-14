Police receive report of 'hate crime' at Co Down Orange Hall after windows damaged

Watch more videos on Shots!

A post on Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Facebook page says that they received ‘a report of criminal damage at an Orange Hall on the Ballygowan Road near Dromore, Co Down, on Monday 7th August’.

‘It was reported that two windows had been damaged at the property, possibly sometime between 11am and 6pm,” adds the report.

‘This incident is being treated as a hate crime’.

Police have asked anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call officers in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1518 07/08/23, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.