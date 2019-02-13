Police release image of man sought over burglary

Detectives investigating a burglary at a house in north Belfast have released a photograph of a man they believe could assist them with their enquiries.

The burglary took place on the Antrim Road at around 10pm on December 3, 2017.

PSNI Detective Constable Thom Smyth said: “A bank card was taken as a result of the burglary and was then used to withdraw money and to make purchases throughout Belfast. We are releasing this image today to ask the individual, or anyone who knows his identity, to contact detectives at Musgrave to assist us with our investigation.

“The number to call is 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”