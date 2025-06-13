Police release images of four people they want to trace as part of riot probe while warning issued over online 'hate'

The PSNI have released the images of four individuals they want to speak to in relation to their investigation in the recent rioting.

They did not say where each image was taken.

They also warned people that if they post “hate” online they face a police investigation.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson also said that there was “co-ordination” to some of the rioting in Portadown last night, where people with paramilitary ties were seen close to the disorder in the town (whereas Ballymena, the original source of the disorder, was peaceful last night).

Images of the four individuals the PSNI are appealing for information about

He said in a statement: “Over the course of the four nights violence 63 officers have been injured.

"Many of those officers stayed on the line despite their injuries. I commend their bravery and determination. These are men and women working to protect their communities and the attacks against them must stop.

“Some of those perpetrating this violence claim to be protecting women and girls. This is simply not true, they are criminal acts.

"Destroying and vandalising local communities do not make our towns safer for women and girls and to claim otherwise is nonsense. Tackling violence against women and girls is a key priority for the Police Service of Northern Ireland and we will work hard for justice for any reporting female.

“To date we have arrested 17 people, 13 of those have been charged with criminal offences. Four have already been remanded in custody by the court

“I want to reiterate the strong warning made by a district judge in Ballymena that were there is credible evidence those involved in disorder are likely to be remanded in custody and receive lengthy custodial sentences...

“To those posting hate on social media, inciting disorder or being seen to commit disorder we are actively investigating what you have said and what you have been captured doing.

“Today, in the latest phase of our investigation, we are releasing the images of four individuals we want to identify and interview in connection with our ongoing investigation into the disorder of the past days.

“In releasing these images, I am asking the wider community to step forward and help us to identify these individuals. It is in all of our interests, and in the interests of justice, that those responsible are dealt with and I would urge anyone who may have information to bring it forward.

“If you are able to identify any of the people shown in these images or can provide information about them should contact us on 101 or on our major incident portal, which is accessible on our website.”

And at a press conference today, the senior officer also said there was “more coordination” in disorder seen in Portadown on Thursday compared to scenes in Ballymena earlier in the week.

Asked if loyalist paramilitaries were involved in the disorder, Assistant Chief Constable Henderson said people associated with those groupings had been seen in the vicinity of the disorder.

“We will prosecute anyone without fear or favour who has committed crime and committed disorder, regardless what their involvement or what group they might be involved with.”

Pressed on whether loyalist paramilitaries were present in Portadown on Thursday night, he said: “We’re still very much in the throes of trying to identify who was involved last night in the disorder.”

He added: “But we absolutely did see in Portadown last night, people who were directing young people and directing others back and forwards to try and get around police lines, find weak points, throw weaponry, etc.

“So we certainly saw more coordination in the activity last night than we had seen in previous days