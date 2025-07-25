Police release images of man sought over Ballymena disorder
Issuing CCTV images of the sought individual, a PSNI spokesman said: “Police would like to speak with this person in connection with our ongoing investigation into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on police officers since Monday, June 9 in the Ballymena area.”
That was the first of several nights of serious rioting that engulfed the Co Antrim town, following a peaceful protest over an alleged sexual attack the previous weekend.
Said the spokesman: “We are asking this individual to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying this individual.”
Anyone who wishes to submit information, photos or footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can do so through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1