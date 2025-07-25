Police release images of man sought over Ballymena disorder

An image of the man police are searching for in connection with Ballymena disorder. Image: PSNI

Police have released images of a man they’re looking for in connection with last month’s disorder in Ballymena.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Issuing CCTV images of the sought individual, a PSNI spokesman said: “Police would like to speak with this person in connection with our ongoing investigation into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on police officers since Monday, June 9 in the Ballymena area.”

That was the first of several nights of serious rioting that engulfed the Co Antrim town, following a peaceful protest over an alleged sexual attack the previous weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Said the spokesman: “We are asking this individual to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying this individual.”

An image of the man the PSNI are hunting in connection with Ballymena disorder. Image: PSNI