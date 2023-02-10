News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police release name of man, 57, who died following Omagh road accident

Police have confirmed the name of a man who died following a road traffic collision in Omagh yesterday evening.

By Roderick McMurray
6 hours ago - 1 min read

He was 57-year-old Joseph McGarrity, from the Omagh area.

Inspector Long said: “At approximately 5.50pm, we received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Killyclogher Road area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers and other emergency services attended, however Mr McGarrity sadly died a short time later.

Joseph McGarrity, 57, died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh yesterday evening
Most Popular

“The Killyclogher Road, which was closed for several hours, has since reopened.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact police at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1494 of 09/02/23.”