Police release statement calling Moygashel immigrant bonfire effigy a 'hate incident'
This is different from a hate crime; with a “hate incident”, it is possible that no laws have been broken.
The PSNI encourages people to report such incidents.
As to how it defines them, it has previously said: “Hate crime is defined as any criminal offence which is perceived, by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by hostility or prejudice towards someone based on a personal characteristic.
"PSNI also use the principles of this definition to record non-crime hate incidents.”
Tonight, a statement was issued by police regarding the bonfire in Moygashel, where a boat containing effigies of lifejacketed migrants sits on top, along with signs such as “veterans before refugees” and “stop the boats”.
"Police have received a number of reports regarding the bonfire in Moygashel and the material that has been placed upon it,” said the police statement.
"Police are investigating this hate incident. Police are here to help those who are or who feel vulnerable, to keep people safe.
"We do this by working with local communities, partners, elected representatives and other stakeholders to deliver local solutions to local problems, building confidence in policing and supporting a safe environment for people to live, work, visit and invest in Northern Ireland, but we can only do so within the legislative framework that exists.”