Police release three men arrested in connection with Troubles murder of officer

PSNI

Constable John ‘Jackie’ Haggan was shot dead at close range by the IRA as he sat with his pregnant wife in the bar of Dunmore Greyhound Stadium.

Police said the men, all of whom are aged in their 50s, were arrested on Thursday (April 18) under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act on suspicion of murder and membership of a proscribed organisation, at addresses in Belfast and the Newtownabbey area.

In a fresh appeal for information on April 10 this year, a senior detective from the PSNI’s Legacy Branch said: “This was a sickening attack on a family man who was out socialising with his wife and friends.

"Murdered in cold blood for no other reason than being a police officer providing a service to the local community and local people of east Belfast where he had been stationed for 12 years.

"This is in stark contrast to the terrorists responsible for his brutal murder.”

He added: “Thirty years have now passed since Jackie was murdered and I am appealing for anyone who has any knowledge of what happened that night and who have not spoken to police previously to do so now.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the stadium that evening either before or after the murder; Did you see the gunmen before or after the attack? Do you know who these individuals were?”