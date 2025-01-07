Police remove racially-motivated signs from outside Lurgan primary school as investigation into incident starts

By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Jan 2025, 10:52 GMT
Police are investigating after two racially-motivated signs were left outside a primary school in Co Armagh.

Officers have removed the signs from the school in Lurgan.

In a statement, District Commander for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Superintendent Brendan Green said: “Officers received a report on Monday evening, 6th January that the signs had been tied to school railings in the Pollock Drive area of the town.

“The signs have since been removed by our officers, and we are treating this report as a potential racially-motivated public order offence.

"Our enquiries are ongoing today.

“As our investigation progresses we will continue to engage with local community representatives and partner agencies.

“We would reiterate our appeal that anyone with information about the signs is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1672 06/01/25.”

Alternatively, you can report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or in confidence through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

