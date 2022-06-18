Police renew appeal for information into the murder of Mark Hall in west Belfast

Crimestoppers, who are independent of the police, has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information the charity receives anonymously that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Mark Hall, was aged 31, was murdered in a gun attack in west Belfast last December.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Mark Hall was shot dead in a brutal gun attack at his family home in Rodney Drive, Belfast, six months ago today, on Saturday 18 December. Just after 4.30pm, two gunmen approached the home and one fired shots through the front window of the house. Mark was critically wounded, and sadly later died.

“The footage shows Mark’s last movements, as he made his way towards the family home in Rodney Drive.

“It also shows two gunmen arrive at St James’s Crescent in a light-coloured saloon car, with a taxi sign on top. The pair get out of the rear passenger-side door of the car, and head to an alleyway leading to Rodney Drive.

“It’s here, at a house with family members present, in the middle of a busy residential area as the community prepared to celebrate Christmas, that this appalling and barbaric murder was carried out. This was a cruel attack, which has left loved ones bereft, and a local community shocked to witness such a violence.

“I am again appealing to anyone with information to please do the right thing and come forward. I am particularly interested in locating the vehicle used by the gunmen.