“It was a barbaric act, and one year on the family of Mr Fox remain grief-stricken.”

Police renew appeal for information on anniversary of Sean Fox murder inside Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club

Detectives have made a renewed public appeal for information on the one-year anniversary of the murder of Sean Fox in Belfast.
By Cillian Sherlock
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 00:01 BST- 3 min read
Sean Fox was murdered on Sunday October 2 2022, at around 2.25pm, when two masked gunmen entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast and made their way past several people before shooting him several times
Sean Fox was murdered on Sunday October 2 2022, at around 2.25pm, when two masked gunmen entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast and made their way past several people before shooting him several times

Mr Fox was murdered on Sunday October 2 2022, at around 2.25pm, when two masked gunmen entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast and made their way past several people before shooting him several times.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team is appealing to anyone with any information to get in touch.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan, who is leading the investigation, said: “Sean Fox, who was a father of two and a regular visitor to the club, was singled out as he sat enjoying a drink in a busy function room. He was shot multiple times by both gunmen. At one point, they stood over Sean, shooting him, as he collapsed to the floor.

A still from CCTV issued by the PSNI of two suspects at the scene of the shooting of Sean Fox in west BelfastA still from CCTV issued by the PSNI of two suspects at the scene of the shooting of Sean Fox in west Belfast
A still from CCTV issued by the PSNI of two suspects at the scene of the shooting of Sean Fox in west Belfast
“The gunmen arrived, carried out the murder and left the club in under a minute. They were inside the premises for approximately 21 seconds. They left on foot, along the Suffolk Road, in the direction of Gweedore Gardens.

“This is a popular local club widely used by local families with young children. The gunmen fired 20 bullets, and we identified multiple strike marks. Anyone in that room or indeed nearby could have been killed or seriously injured that day.”

The PSNI said that the two gunmen travelled to and from Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on bicycles through the areas of Glen Road, Dungloe Crescent, Glenveigh, Gweedore Gardens and Carrigart Avenue between 2.20pm and 2.30pm on October 2 2022.

One of the gunmen was seen riding a “light grey or silver generic low-spec model mountain bike” with a plastic bag over the seat.

He was wearing a light grey hoodie with three distinctive orange lines down the arms, dark grey bottoms, dark footwear and gloves and had a cap on under his hoodie.

He was carrying a dark black holdall, which police believe contained the guns.

The second gunman was riding a racer bike with a distinctive rear point to the saddle, which appeared to be a Fizik Arione, or a copy of this model.

It had a white handlebar, white handlebar stem, pink handlebar tape and white tyres.

He was wearing a blue hoodie, dark-coloured bottoms and footwear and light grey gloves.

Det Chief Supt Corrigan added: “This was a calculated, planned, ruthless execution carried out in broad daylight and in front of a number of people.

“It was a barbaric act, and one year on the family of Mr Fox remain grief-stricken.”

Det Chief Supt Corrigan said the thoughts of the major investigation team are with the Fox family.

He said: “They are desperately hoping that those responsible for murdering Sean will be brought to justice and today I am making a renewed appeal for information.

“I am confident there are people within the community who know who the gunmen were and I would appeal to them to come forward and do the right thing. I would ask people to put themselves in the shoes of the Fox family.”

Det Chief Supt Corrigan added: “Were you in the social club at the time of Sean Fox’s murder? Did you witness what happened, or did you see the two masked men arrive or leave the club?

“I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how small or insignificant they think it might be, to come forward. You can contact police directly via 101, or provide information anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.”