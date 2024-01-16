Police renewing appeal over slain alleged murderer and drug gang suspect Kevin Conway one week after shooting

​Police have urged anyone with information about the "ruthless killing" of suspected murderer Kevin Conway to come forward.

The 26-year-old died after being shot multiple times at his home in the Greenan area of west Belfast last Tuesday, where he was staying while out on bail awaiting trial.

Conway had been charged with the murder of Shane Whitla one year ago, but within weeks was let out on bail.

Despite his sister putting up £4,000 to ensure his co-operation, he ran away from police when they called to check he was observing his bail conditions.

Kevin Conway was on trial for murder whenever he was shot last week

Nevertheless, he was released on bail again soon after.

He had a record for dealing cocaine, cannabis, and prescription drugs, as well as attacking policewomen and public disorder.

He was allegedly a member of a Lurgan drugs gang called The Firm, and was accused of luring Mr Whitla to be shot over a drug debt.

His funeral was on Sunday in St Peter’s chapel, Lurgan.

A senior detective said his death has left a "loving family heartbroken" and a community in shock.

A week on, detectives revisited the scene on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: "Today, January 16, is one week on since this brutal attack took place. It was last Tuesday night, at approximately 9.30pm, when Kevin was murdered in his own home.

“He was shot multiple times and, sadly, pronounced dead at the scene.

"We will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice, and tonight our officers have revisited the immediate area.

"We've been speaking with pedestrians, drivers and passengers, and have carried out extensive house-to-house inquiries.

"This ruthless killing has left a loving family heartbroken.

"They're going through unimaginable sorrow and pain, while an entire community is left in shock."

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously 24/7 on 0800 555 111.