A man in his 40s was shot in a car park in Banbridge on April 12

A man in his 40s who was shot in the abdomen by a masked man in a car park in the Rathfriland Road area of the Co Down town last Friday evening (April 12) remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: "We understand the suspect made off from the scene in a silver-coloured Peugeot vehicle, which was found burned out a short time later in the Drone Hill Road area of Corbet.

"Our officers returned to the scene this evening, Friday April 19, in order to conduct further inquiries.

"We've been stopping vehicles and speaking to members of the public in the area in an attempt to identify any further witnesses."

Two men, aged 39 and 46, have previously been arrested and bailed in connection with the investigation.

The spokesperson said: "We have also carried out subsequent searches in the Mullaghbawn and Banbridge areas where a number of items were seized.

"The most recent search was conducted in the Dromara area.

"Our investigation is continuing at pace and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious, to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1683 12/04/24.

"We would especially like to hear from anyone who may have any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage of what happened.