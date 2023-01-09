Police revisit scene of Natalie McNally murder three weeks after her killing
Three weeks after her killing, police returned to where it all happened in her Lurgan home.
Last night PSNI revisited the scene – Silverwood Green in Lurgan - where the 32-year-old who was 15-weeks pregnant was stabbed on December 18.
They spoke to motorists and pedestrian and also handed out leaflets to the public, appealing for information that may assist the investigation.
On Saturday, police said they had carried out a number of house-to-house inquiries in the Lisburn area and seized a car.
Two arrests have been made in connection with her murder but no-one has been charged.