Last night PSNI revisited the scene – Silverwood Green in Lurgan - where the 32-year-old who was 15-weeks pregnant was stabbed on December 18.

They spoke to motorists and pedestrian and also handed out leaflets to the public, appealing for information that may assist the investigation.

On Saturday, police said they had carried out a number of house-to-house inquiries in the Lisburn area and seized a car.

Two arrests have been made in connection with her murder but no-one has been charged.

Pacemaker Press 08-01-2023: PSNI Detectives revisit the scene of the murder of Natalie McNally three weeks after her shocking death. Natalie, who was 32 years old, was fatally stabbed on the night of Sunday 18 December in her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

