Police say they believe arson attacks on cars may be linked

PSNI

Inspector Adam Ruston said: “At around 1:40am this morning (Friday 4th June) police received a report that a car outside a property in the Burn Brae area was on fire.

“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, however, along with damage caused to the car there was some scorch damage caused to the front door of the house.

“Earlier this week, at around 1:15am on Wednesday police received a report of a similar incident where a car was on fire in the same area, but at a different address. Again, while damage was caused to the vehicle, it is fortunate no one was injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both of these incidents are being treated as arson and, we believe, may be linked.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who has information about what happened, or who is responsible, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around these times, to call us on 101 and quote reference number 104 of 04/06/21.”