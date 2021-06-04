Police say they believe arson attacks on cars may be linked
Police investigating two incidents in Banbridge are appealing for witnesses.
Inspector Adam Ruston said: “At around 1:40am this morning (Friday 4th June) police received a report that a car outside a property in the Burn Brae area was on fire.
“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, however, along with damage caused to the car there was some scorch damage caused to the front door of the house.
“Earlier this week, at around 1:15am on Wednesday police received a report of a similar incident where a car was on fire in the same area, but at a different address. Again, while damage was caused to the vehicle, it is fortunate no one was injured.
Both of these incidents are being treated as arson and, we believe, may be linked.
“Enquiries are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who has information about what happened, or who is responsible, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around these times, to call us on 101 and quote reference number 104 of 04/06/21.”
A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/