​Police seek information over two burglaries at homes in east Belfast

​​Police have appealed for information after reports of two burglaries at homes in east Belfast.

One of the incidents took place in the Langtry Court area yesterday, the other in the Gorkin Park area between Friday August 22 and last Friday.

With regard to the burglary yesterday in the Langtry Court area, a PSNI statement in the name of a Detective Sergeant McVeagh (no first name given) said: “It was reported to police shortly after 1.30am that a residential property had been entered, believed to have occurred between 12.30pm and midnight.

“On examination, it has been established that the offenders have gained access to the house by smashing the rear door. Two bedrooms have been ransacked and we are working at this time to establish if anything has been stolen.

“I would appeal to anyone with information or video footage which may be relevant to our investigation to get in contact with officers on 101 quoting reference 64 of 31/08/25.”

With regard to the Gortin Park area burglary, Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “Shortly before 8am on Saturday it was reported that the occupant had returned to their address to find a number of items had been stolen from inside the property.

“On examination of the scene, it has been established that entry has been gained by forcing the rear door.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 416 30/08/25.”