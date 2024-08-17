Police seek man serving life sentence for murder who is currently unlawfully at large
McCord, who is serving a life sentence for murder, was in the custody of prison staff at a property in the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast on Friday 16th August.
He was last seen on the Castlereagh Road at around 4.30pm, and was wearing a green jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and was carrying a red carrier bag.
Police are appealing to anyone who has seen him or who knows of his whereabouts not to approach him, but to contact 101, and quote reference number 607 of 16/08/24.
Police would also appeal directly to Mr McCord to hand himself in.
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.