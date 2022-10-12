Police seize drugs - plus shoes, handbags and watches worth over £90,000 - in mass raids across Northern Ireland

Some of the seized items

Detectives from the Organised Crime Branch arrested two men as part of the operation.

One man, aged 32, has been arrested on suspicion of a number of drug related offences, including being concerned in the supply of Class A controlled drugs, possession of a Class A controlled drug and possessing criminal property.

A second man, aged 44, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

The searches are understood to have occurred in Belfast, Newry Mourne and Down, Lisburn and Castlereagh, Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon, and Antrim and Newtownabbey.

The PSNI said they found “suspected Class A drugs and a number of other items, including cash, five high value watches, designer handbags and shoes with estimated value of over £90,000 were seized”.

The police said: “The illegal supply and use of drugs remains a priority for police, and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society.

“The jewellery forfeited shows our ongoing commitment to pursuing proceeds of crime generated from the criminal activities of criminal groupings.

"The public have specifically asked us to pursue the finances generated by criminal groups and we will explore every avenue in order to do so.

