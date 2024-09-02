Plastic packet, two lines and pile of cocaine on black background

Police have seized a number of items, including a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs, following house searches in Armagh city under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Neighbourhood officers, assisted by tactical support officers, made the seizures during planned searches of four houses in Barrack Hill, Faugh-a-Ballagh Court and St Malachy’s Court this morning, Monday 2nd September.

A quantity of cash, an air rifle and electronic items were also seized.

Inspector Tate said: “We would continue to encourage members of the public with concerns about drugs or drug dealing to get in touch and enable us to investigate. The number to call is 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”