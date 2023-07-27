Police seize nearly £45,000 in cash and large quantity of tobacco as property is searched in the Newtownabbey area
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch carried out a search in a property in the Mayfield area of Newtownabbey yesterday morning (Wednesday, July 26).
By Johnny McNabb
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
A number of items were seized including approximately £45,000 in cash, 5 kilo of hand rolling tobacco, 1800 cigarettes and other items have been taken away for further examination.
Detective Sergeant Murphy said: "Enquiries are ongoing and we remain dedicated to keeping people safe. I would appeal to anyone who has any knowledge about crime to call us on 101 or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Any information you can give us is vital in our ongoing fight against criminality."