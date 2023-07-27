A number of items were seized including approximately £45,000 in cash, 5 kilo of hand rolling tobacco, 1800 cigarettes and other items have been taken away for further examination.

Detective Sergeant Murphy said: "Enquiries are ongoing and we remain dedicated to keeping people safe. I would appeal to anyone who has any knowledge about crime to call us on 101 or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

