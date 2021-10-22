Police seize £65,000 relating to drug dealing

Police carried out two searches in Newry

The searches were part of a proactive Nationwide investigation into Organised Crime led by the National Crime Agency.

Detective Inspector McCamley said: “This search is further evidence of the commitment of PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit to tackling criminality linked to illegal drug dealing activity.

“Drugs cause misery to users and their families and the proceeds of their sale very often go to fund violent activity.

“We urge anyone with information about any criminality linked to drugs should contact police on 101 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime and help us keep your community safe.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”