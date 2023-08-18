The Police Service’s Organised Crime Branch, assisted by Border Force officers have seized suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £1m and made an arrest. Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “Shortly before 6am on Friday, 18th August police and Border Force colleagues carried out a vehicle stop-and-search operation in the Larne Harbour area. “During the search of a low loader lorry, a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs were discovered, having been concealed in the vehicle. “The suspected Class A drugs will now undergo further forensic examination.

One man has been arrested following the seizure, which was assisted by Border Force officers.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 6am on Friday, August 18, police and Border Force colleagues carried out a vehicle stop-and-search operation in the Larne Harbour area.

“During the search of a low loader lorry, a large quantity of suspected class A drugs were discovered, having been concealed in the vehicle. The suspected class A drugs will now undergo further forensic examination.

“A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their inquiries.”

The spokesperson added: “This seizure and arrest highlights the ability of strong partnership working with key stakeholders to tackle this type of organised criminality.