News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Police seize suspected drugs worth £1 million in the Larne Harbour area

​Police have seized suspected drugs with an estimated street value of £1 million following an operation at Larne Harbour in Co Antrim.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 18th Aug 2023, 19:22 BST- 1 min read
The Police Service’s Organised Crime Branch, assisted by Border Force officers have seized suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £1m and made an arrest. Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “Shortly before 6am on Friday, 18th August police and Border Force colleagues carried out a vehicle stop-and-search operation in the Larne Harbour area. “During the search of a low loader lorry, a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs were discovered, having been concealed in the vehicle. “The suspected Class A drugs will now undergo further forensic examination.The Police Service’s Organised Crime Branch, assisted by Border Force officers have seized suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £1m and made an arrest. Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “Shortly before 6am on Friday, 18th August police and Border Force colleagues carried out a vehicle stop-and-search operation in the Larne Harbour area. “During the search of a low loader lorry, a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs were discovered, having been concealed in the vehicle. “The suspected Class A drugs will now undergo further forensic examination.
The Police Service’s Organised Crime Branch, assisted by Border Force officers have seized suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £1m and made an arrest. Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “Shortly before 6am on Friday, 18th August police and Border Force colleagues carried out a vehicle stop-and-search operation in the Larne Harbour area. “During the search of a low loader lorry, a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs were discovered, having been concealed in the vehicle. “The suspected Class A drugs will now undergo further forensic examination.

One man has been arrested following the seizure, which was assisted by Border Force officers.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 6am on Friday, August 18, police and Border Force colleagues carried out a vehicle stop-and-search operation in the Larne Harbour area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“During the search of a low loader lorry, a large quantity of suspected class A drugs were discovered, having been concealed in the vehicle. The suspected class A drugs will now undergo further forensic examination.

“A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

Most Popular

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their inquiries.”

The spokesperson added: “This seizure and arrest highlights the ability of strong partnership working with key stakeholders to tackle this type of organised criminality.

“We will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland, and we’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate and ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101.”