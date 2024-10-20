The DrugWipes kit uses a mouth swab, with a red line appearing if the person has taken the drugs.

Police in Northern Ireland have started making arrests using new kits to detect drug use at the roadside

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specially trained officers from the Road Policing Unit and District Support Teams have been issued with DrugWipes to check for cannabis and cocaine in a 12-month pilot programme across the region.

The DrugWipes kit uses a mouth swab, with a red line appearing if the person has taken the drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The equipment is being used in addition to the existing testing available for alcohol levels.

The PSNI said two men were arrested in separate incidents on Friday on suspicion of drug-related driving offences.

The first arrest occurred when officers in Enniskillen observed a man who appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs get into a vehicle in the Coolcullen Meadows area at around 2pm .

The vehicle was driven at speed in the area while pursued by officers, before coming to a stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said officers searched the 33-year-old driver and vehicle, and later his home address, and located a quantity of suspected controlled drugs alongside drug-related paraphernalia.

A specially trained officer attended and carried out a roadside drugs test on the man, which police said he failed.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A controlled drugs, possession of class A controlled drugs with intent to supply, possession of criminal property and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He was later released on bail to allow for further inquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second arrest happened later in the day in Londonderry when officers on patrol noted a vehicle being driven suspiciously in the Eglinton area at around 10.25pm .

The vehicle was stopped following a short pursuit and officers spoke to the occupants.

The driver, a 56-year-old man, was subjected to a roadside test, which police said he failed.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also released on bail to allow for further inquiries.

PSNI Superintendent William Calderwood said: "It's disappointing a minority of people continue to disregard the safety of themselves and others by taking the incredibly dangerous risk of driving after drinking or taking drugs.

"DrugWipes are a great new resource which allow us to target those using illegal drugs while driving and ensure they face the full rigours of the law for their lack of care for their community.

"We are committed to continually improving road safety and robustly challenging those who recklessly risk the safety of road users and the wider public.