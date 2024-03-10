Police swoop on man in Larne and arrest him on suspicion of driving while unfit and Class A drug possession

A man has been arrested in Larne on suspicion of having a Class A drug and of driving while unfit.
By Adam Kula
Published 10th Mar 2024, 09:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The PSNI said they had a team out patrolling The Roddens area of the town “in response to concerns from the community”.

The driver will be bailed while a forensic examination takes place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The PSNI added: “If you have any concerns about something in our community or have information you want to pass to the police please call 101 or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”