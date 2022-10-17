Police to target business crime with high-visibility patrols across Northern Ireland

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones with Geraldine Duggan, City Centre Manager, Belfast City Centre Management Company. The police will have high-visibility patrols in town and city centres across Northern Ireland as part of a week of action to reduce business crime

From Monday, the PSNI will be conducting planned operations and engaging with local businesses and the community as part of the operation.

Local police teams will also be holding Safer Business Action (SaBA) Days to deliver a range of crime prevention activities.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: "The week of action is an opportunity to bring police and partners together to tackle the key issues of business crime in our communities.

"Each police area will be holding various crime prevention activities and initiatives to increase engagement with local businesses and retail outlets and tackle some of the most prolific offenders."

The officer urged retailers to report offences to police and to reach out to their local neighbourhood and crime prevention officers.

He said: "We know under-reporting is an issue in all sectors of business crime. Please let us know if you have been a victim or you see something suspicious happening.

"Your report helps us target our resources, apprehend offenders and ultimately reduce crime and anti-social behaviour."

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said: "Given the current economic climate, crime has a huge impact on retailers, particularly those smaller independents.

Advertisement Hide Ad